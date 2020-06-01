MONTREAL -- There are now 4,661 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 51,354.

That’s up 20 from the 4,641 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 295 from the 51,059 announced a day earlier.

The 20 newly reported deaths are the fewest recorded since April 4, when 19 cases were reported. The 295 new cases are fewest reported since March 25, when 290 cases were added to the provincial tally

There are 1,185 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 13 from the 1,198 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 163 are in intensive care, down eight from the 171 reported 24 hours earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Place des arts in Montreal at 1 p.m.

