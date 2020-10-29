Advertisement
Major power outage affects over 65,000 customers in Montreal
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:53AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 29, 2020 12:03PM EDT
Hydro-Quebec reported a power outage Oct. 29, 2020 that affected more than 65,000 customers in Montreal. SOURCE: Hydro-Quebec
MONTREAL -- A major power outage in Montreal left 65,740 caused service interuptions for 65,740 people mainly in the Notre-Dame-de-Graces, Hampstead, Cote-des-Neiges and Cote-Saint-Luc regions.
A Hydro-Quebec team is on the scene to determine the cause of the outage, and it is unknown how long power will be out for.
"It comes from the Hampstead substation. We don't know the exact cause, but we're investigating," said Hyrdo Quebec spokesperson Catherine Savoie.
This is a developing story that will be updated.