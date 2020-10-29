MONTREAL -- A major power outage in Montreal left 65,740 caused service interuptions for 65,740 people mainly in the Notre-Dame-de-Graces, Hampstead, Cote-des-Neiges and Cote-Saint-Luc regions.

Une #panne au poste Hampstead à @MTL_Ville touche présentement environ 65 000 clients à @hampsteadqc, @CoteSaintLuc, et @CDN_NDG. Une équipe est sur les lieux afin d'en déterminer la cause. Le délai de rétablissement est inconnu pour l'instant. Plus de détails suivront. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) October 29, 2020

A Hydro-Quebec team is on the scene to determine the cause of the outage, and it is unknown how long power will be out for.

"It comes from the Hampstead substation. We don't know the exact cause, but we're investigating," said Hyrdo Quebec spokesperson Catherine Savoie.

