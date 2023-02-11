Maison d'Haïti celebrates 50 years of community action in Montreal

Maison d'Haïti is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Montreal community on Saturday and is inviting the public to join in its day of celebration.

Under the theme 'Living Memories,' the organization is hoping to highlight the importance of the history, heritage and contribution of the Afro-descendant communities -- around 320,000 people in Quebec -- to the cultural life of Quebec and Canada.

"Living Memories is 50 years of memory of the Black population in Montreal, and it is also about never forgetting that we stand on the shoulders of our predecessors. (...) These are not archives locked in a box (...) what our ancestors built, it continues to live," said the organization's excutive director Marjorie Villefranche.

Around 800 people are expected to attend the Day of Celebration, which will be held at TOHU on Saturday and will include free activities open to the public. A gala recognizing the achievements of Black communities and Black History Month will close the festivities in the evening.

The gala also aims to pay tribute to all the members of the board of directors over the past 50 years, "the pioneers who built the Maison d'Haïti, the volunteers and employees," said Villefranche, as well as the people who have benefited from the organization's services.

Public figures, including former Canadian Governor General Michaëlle Jean, Senator Marie-Françoise Mégie and Minister Christopher Skeete, will be present.

"This is really a great reunion," said Villefranche. "There will be the founders of Haiti House, who have travelled to be there. Those who signed the first paper of existence of the organization will be there, in addition to former presidents and board members, as well as participants of the youth program who are now adults."

ORGANIZATION FOR EVERYONE

Founded in 1973, Maison d'Haïti works for the Haitian community and Quebec community action, notably through literacy, intervention, mobilization and access to work services.

"We are a popular education and citizenship organization based in Montreal, but our mission is also to welcome, integrate and develop Haitians and immigrants in general," said Villefranche.

The organization coordinates six areas of activity, namely the integration of newcomers, women, families, youth, adult and children's education and the Centre for the Arts (CAMH).

"We do everything: I often say that we are like a village," she said with a laugh. "We're multi-generational and we offer all the services."

According to a recent press release from the organization, Haiti House has welcomed and supported nearly 12,000 people over the past year.