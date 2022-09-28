'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister

Quebec's outgoing immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work and don't speak French."

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate for Trois-Rivières and favourite to maintain the seat, Jean Boulet, made the comments when he was asked about his portfolio during a debate on Radio-Canada.

He said there are two challenges with immigration: the economy and the vitality of the French language.

"Eighty per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French and don't adhere to the values of Quebec," he said. "The key is regionalization and francization."

Boulet added the CAQ government has set up nine regional directors to help immigrants settle in Quebec, learn French and assimilate into the province.

He later walked back his comments on Twitter saying he expressed "his thoughts badly."

"The excerpt broadcast does not reflect what I think," he said. "We must continue to focus on the reception, francization and integration of immigrants, which are an asset for Quebec."

Je suis désolé d’avoir mal exprimé ma pensée. L’extrait diffusé ne reflète pas ce que je pense. Il faut continuer de miser sur l’accueil, la francisation et l’intégration des immigrants, qui sont une richesse pour le Québec. — Jean Boulet (@JeanBoulet10) September 28, 2022

While speaking at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, CAQ leader François Legault argued 56 per cent of Montreal works in French, stating it would be "suicide" to accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year.

Legault tied immigration to "violence" and "extremism" earlier in the campaign before walking the comments back.

A few days later, he then told a campaign crowd that non-French-speaking immigration threatens "national cohesion" in the province.

Liberal (PLQ) director of communications Jeremy Ghio snapped back at Boulet's comments on Twitter.

"Really? @JeanBoulet10?" he wrote. "Unacceptable and unworthy remarks. Diversity is not a threat, but one of our greatest assets."

The Liberal party is proposing increasing immigration thresholds to 70,000.

Québec Solidaire (QS) Co-Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said he was flabbergasted that Legault would use the term to describe increasing immigration.

QS is proposing increasing the immigration threshold to between 60,000 and 80,000.

"Suicide is killing yourself," Nadeau-Dubois wrote on Twitter. "François Legault believes that welcoming more immigrants is the death of the Quebec nation. That's what he said. These are hurtful, rude and irresponsible comments."

Le suicide, c’est se donner la mort. François Legault croit qu’accueillir plus d’immigrants, c’est la mort de la nation québécoise. C’est ce qu’il a dit. Ce sont des propos blessants, grossiers et irresponsables. https://t.co/5anlKXed7o — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) September 28, 2022

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante weighed in on the issue, asking Boulet to withdraw his comments.

"Montreal is a land of welcome for immigrants, who contribute to the economic, social, and cultural vitality and to the dynamism of French," she said on Twitter.

Monsieur Boulet devait retirer ses propos, qui vont à l’encontre de tous nos efforts pour intégrer les nouveaux arrivants.



Montréal est une terre d’accueil pour les immigrants, qui contribuent à la vitalité économique, sociale et culturelle et au dynamisme du français.#polqc — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 28, 2022

Statistics Canada's most recent report on Quebec immigration states that between 2011 and 2016, Quebec received 215,170 immigrants.

Of those, 179,270 (83 per cent) went to Montreal.

The most immigrants during that period came from France (20,030), followed by Haiti (16,875), Algeria (16,380) and Morocco (13,480).

Cameroon (7,555) and Tunisia (5,850) are also on the list, along with non-French speaking countries China (10,705), Colombia (7,540), Iran (7,505) and Syria (7,460).