Lehkonen scores twice as Colorado Avalanche rout Montreal Canadiens 8-4

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Mike Matheson defends during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Mike Matheson defends during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon