Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon