Third suspect sought in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer

Quebec provincial police are searching for a third suspect in connection with Kevin Mirshahi, the cryptocurrency influencer who was kidnapped and killed last summer.

On Friday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) released a photo of Guillaume Nobert, 36, who is also wanted for the kidnapping of three other people.

Mirshahi was among four people abducted on June 21 from a condo in Old Montreal. Three of them were located the following day, but Mirshahi remained missing until his body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in Montreal's Ahunstic-Cartierville borough on Oct. 30. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but prosecutors allege he was killed on the day he was kidnapped.

Police say Nobert is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 245 pounds, has dark hair and eyes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 or to file an anonymous report by calling the SQ's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Police arrested the first suspect on Aug. 22. Joanie Lepage, 32, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday, officers arrested two more suspects: Darius Perry, 27, of Châteauguay, and Nackael Hickey, 26, of Montreal, on charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

According to an Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) administrative tribunal decision, Mirshahi was the owner and operator "of a private paid Telegram group called Crypto Paradise Island."

The 2021 decision issued an order to stop him from acting as "a broker or investment advisor" as well as another order "prohibiting transactions in securities," for Mirshahi, two other individuals, and a company.