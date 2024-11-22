Thieves steal $10K worth of meat destined for Montreal-area food baskets

Staff at a non-profit organization on Montreal’s South Shore that helps feed those in need during the holidays was left upset and shaking their heads after hundreds of pounds of meat was stolen.

Action Nouvelle Vie, located on St-Charles Street East in Longueuil, said that individuals took meat meant to fill food baskets for “more than 2,200 families going through hard times at Christmas.”

The organization said that it’s working with police on the file and is working with food companies to make up the loss.

“But we are also calling on the population at large to help us fill these 2,000 baskets, not to mention the 3,000 gifts that also represent hope and comfort to those who come to knock on our doors to receive our help,” Action Nouvelle Vie said.

Those wanting to make donations, can do so on the organization's website and companies wanting to make donations in kind or cash can email the development coordinator.