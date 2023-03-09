Zibanejad's SO winner helps Rangers snap two-game skid, top Canadiens 4-3

New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon