    Montreal North borough computer system hacked, police investigating

    Montreal North borough office. (Ville de Montreal)
    The Montreal North borough said on Thursday that its Access Montreal and permit offices were offline after it detected "an intrusion into its computer system."

    The borough filed a complaint with the Montreal police (SPVM).

    "A specialized firm has been hired to conduct an investigation to identify the sources of the intrusion," the borough said in a news release. "With the support of this firm and the city, the specialized resources of the borough are mobilized with a view to returning all operations to normal as soon as possible."

    The borough added that it will not make any further statements before receiving results from the investigation.

    

