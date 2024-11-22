2 men arrested after man stabbed in Milton Park

A 46-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the Milton Park neighbourhood of Montreal on Thursday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) said the man was stabbed on Milton Street near Parc Avenue just east of McGill University at around 10:15 p.m.

According to the SPVM, there was an altercation between at least three people that led to one of them getting stabbed.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

Two men, 31 and 47, were arrested and remain detained on Friday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said investigators have found that the victim and suspects knew each other.