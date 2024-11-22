Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Gilles Brassard received a life sentence for second-degree murder with no chance of parole for 10 years and six months.
Brassard claimed he was acting out of compassion when he strangled 79-year-old Thérèse Brassard-Lévesque at a long-term care home north of Montreal last year.
"If I didn't do it out of hate, I did it out of love," he said outside of court after the sentencing on Friday.
"I could see her diminishing so much and the worst was yet to come. I wasn't capable of enduring it all."
His loved ones wiped tears off their faces as Superior Court Justice Helene di Salvo delivered her decision at the Laval courthouse Friday morning.
Brassard’s lawyer says he is being sent to die.
"The family feels so powerless. The family is hurt," said Elfriede Duclervil.
Last week, Brassard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
The murder was captured on the surveillance camera inside the couple's room at the Résidence Ressource Lanaudière in Terrebonne, Que. on Sept. 30, 2023.
A 79-year-old woman was found dead in the Maison l'etincelle seniors residence and the man, 81, who was found unconscious with her is being suspected. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
Prosecutor Genevieve Aumond told the court Brassard tried to kill his wife four times, while she resisted. On the third try he told her, "close your little eyes and sleep."
On the fifth try, she stopped breathing.
Afterwards, Brassard tried to commit suicide at the retirement home by swallowing a large amount of medication. He was taken to hospital and recovered.
When he was arrested last year, he was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Statements and letters by Brassard’s relatives claimed he was distressed over the lack of resources available at the CHSLD because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More to come.
