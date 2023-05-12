Jolin-Barrette appoints friend to become a Quebec judge

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette denies having been influenced by his friendship with Charles-Olivier Gosselin in the process of appointing him as a Court of Quebec judge.

Gosselin was appointed on May 4 by Jolin-Barrette, who is now under fire after confirming he is one of his friends.

Media outlet 'Le Soleil' revealed the friendship between the two.

In a statement, Jolin-Barrette's office said that the minister had developed friendships with several people as he has been involved in the justice system for 15 years. Those who have ties with him should not be 'disqualified', it said.

The office also pointed out that judges are selected through a "completely independent process that is strictly governed by the Courts of Justice Act and the Judicial Selection Process Regulations.

In accordance with these regulations, it is not the Minister of Justice who evaluates and analyzes the candidates for the position of judge, but an independent selection committee," it added.

The cabinet assured that "all appointments are made on the basis of merit and competence."

CRITICISM FROM OPPOSITION

Opposition parties have raised questions about the appointment process.

"The minister has a moral obligation to present a recommendation to the Council of Ministers that does not raise any doubts about the appointment. Such an important appointment should not raise any discomfort," argued Liberal MNA André Albert Morin.

Quebec Solidaire MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard also believes that the minister has some explaining to do.

"It is normal that this kind of situation raises questions. Minister Jolin-Barrette will have to answer questions to calm concerns," he said in writing.

The Parti Québécois pointed out that the appointment raises questions about ethics and transparency.

" There are serious questions about whether the minister formally disclosed his conflict of interest when he made his recommendation to cabinet. We ask him to quickly disclose this information, with proof,'' said PQ leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon in a press release.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 2023