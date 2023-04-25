Legault questions legitimacy of PQ leader's election during heated debate
Premier François Legault questioned the election of Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon in the middle of question period in the Blue Room Tuesday.
"If tomorrow morning there was an election in Camille-Laurin without a flyer stolen from the Parti Québécois, would the MNA for Camille-Laurin be the MNA who is here before us today?" Legault said.
The Québec Solidaire (QS) candidate, Marie-Eve Rancourt, was eliminated from the race in the riding after being filmed stealing a PQ flyer. St-Pierre Plamondon won the seat with a 2,800-vote lead over the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate Richard Campeau.
François Legault was stung by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's question: "Will the premier acknowledge that the 2022 election, particularly in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, was made on the basis of false representations?" St-Pierre Plamondon said.
The PQ leader was referring to the CAQ's retreat on the third link, a promise the party hammered home in the previous election.
PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé defended his leader: "The MNA for Camille-Laurin was elected correctly, recognized by his constituents. He sits in this House with full legitimacy. We cannot question that," he said.
The government House leader, Simon Jolin-Barrette, also jumped into the fray: "From the moment the member for Camille-Laurin makes the comments he makes in the House, he cannot think that he will not also be attacked. Let him show some respect, especially for the premier," he retorted.
On Twitter, St-Pierre Plamondon denounced "a personal attack of an unprecedented lowliness" from Legault.
"This attempt to diminish me will not prevent me from doing my job," he wrote.
"The comments made by François Legault in the Salon bleu regarding the legitimacy of the election of the leader of the Parti Québécois, @PaulPlamondon, are unworthy," wrote Interim Liberal Leader Marc Tanguay.
"The premier descended to a low point this afternoon by attacking the legitimacy of @PaulPlamondon. It is unworthy of his office," tweeted Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the QS Parliamentary Leader.
"Instead of attacking everyone, let him be accountable."
The third link gave rise to heated exchanges between the government and the opposition parties during question period.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Toronto seniors lose $16K, left with large hole in roof in door-to-door scam
Police are warning Toronto homeowners after a number of residents have fallen victim to a door-to-door roofing scam, including one couple who lost $16,000 in a scam that left them with a large hole in their roof.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
London International Airport transformed for film production
It may be April on the calendar, but it’s Christmastime at London International Airport — and it’s all thanks to filming taking place at YXU.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
It's official, Calgary is getting a new arena.
-
Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge
Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.
-
Importance of diversity, representation in Calgary sport highlighted by men's health organization
The Kings of Hearts organization, founded by Yenukwa Kombian and Hafen Sumani, focuses on men's mental health and wellness.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'We still haven’t completely grieved': Victim’s brother reacts to the possibility of killer visiting family
The brother of Edra Haan says it’s unfair that Udo Haan, the man who killed his sister, may be able to visit his mother one day.
Vancouver
-
Trappers who break the law should be punished, says Fur Institute, responding to study
The Fur Institute of Canada says many trappers are pet owners, and the last thing they want to do is find that a cat or dog has been caught.
-
Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say
A man has been arrested in relation to a string of assaults at Metrotown mall, Burnaby RCMP say.
-
Surrey nurse who fell asleep while on duty in ICU faces 1-week suspension: BCCNM
A B.C. man has agreed to a one-week suspension of his nursing registration over numerous issues with his practice—including instances in which he fell asleep while on duty.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
It's official, Calgary is getting a new arena.
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
Windsor
-
A violent dispute between neighbours over protecting future Ojibway National Urban Park Land
A Windsor couple says their neighbour has been cutting down trees on land that is destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
Striking public workers and supporters rally in downtown Windsor
The rain didn’t stop a few hundred people from rallying in support of striking public servants outside Windsor City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation
Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.
-
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Saskatoon
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
RM denies permit for Saskatoon green bin waste facility
The RM that surrounds Saskatoon has indicated it will not accept material from the the city's new green bins, but the move won't jeopardize the program, according to the city.
-
Sask. man guilty of second-degree murder for killing ex-wife's cousin
A Warman man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-wife’s cousin.