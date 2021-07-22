MONTREAL -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza's kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.

Barraza made one save to help NYC improve to 6-5-2.

Montreal entered the night on a six-game unbeaten run with four wins and two draws, but dropped to 6-4-4.

"We were undefeated in our last six games. We never want to lose, but all credit to New York. It's a good team," said Montreal's Joel Waterman. "I'm proud of the way we fought. I thought our possession was good. In some way we were a little bit naive on the ball. It's a shame that we gave away that goal and that it was the decider."