MONTREAL -- CF Montreal erased a two-goal deficit by scoring three times in a 15-minute span late in the second half on Saturday night, registering a 5-4 victory over FC Cincinnati as the Montreal team returned to Saputo Stadium.

Ahmed Hamdi was the hero of the match, scoring the tying goal in the 74th minute and the winning goal in the 87th.

Mason Toye continued to display his offensive talent with a brace, his fifth and sixth goals of the season.

Joaquin Torres scored the other goal for CF Montreal (6-3-4), which registered a third straight victory and a first in four tries against the club from Ohio.

The Montreal team also tied a team record by playing a sixth straight game without a loss (4-0-2).

Brenner led FC Cincinnati's attack with two goals, an early one in the first half and a second that seemed to stun the Montreal team in the 46th minute of play.

Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also beat goaltender James Pantemis, who played his first MLS game at Saputo Stadium.

CF Montreal will play its next two games abroad, on July 21 against New York City FC and on July 25, at New England, against the Revolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.