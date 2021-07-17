MONTREAL -- It's coming home.

The 'it' being the sound of home fans cheering for CF Montreal at Saputo Stadium, the MLS soccer team's home grounds.

After 28 straight games on the road, select CF Montreal supporters will once again filter through the ticketing gates at Saputo Stadium as FC Cincinnati comes to town Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

It will be the first home game since the Montreal played before limited fans and lost to Toronto FC Sept. 9.

Montreal is coming off back-to-back wins and the team is unbeaten in five games dating back to the end of May. Home games have been split between the Exploria Stadium in Orlando and the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2021.

To comply with provincial COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 5,000 supporters, who must be members of the CF Montreal fan club, will be allowed in the game. Section 123 will be reserved for 350 essential workers who were given free tickets.

Kyng Rose, also known as Blxck Cxsper, is a hip-hop artist and CF Montreal fan. As a trans person, Rose said one of the safest places is watching CF Montreal games.

"The fans are so supportive of diversity in a way that I have never experienced before in sports and as somebody who grew up with football it means so much to me to be able to share my passion with others who do not look at me like the token trans person in the room, but as just another fan," said Rose, who will be among those cheering on the team tonight. "After two years of waiting to be able to return there amongst fans I’m not gonna lie I teared up when I managed to find tickets for today! Going to the stadium gives me joy and the energy to face the hardships of everyday life."

Since seeing the team in Montreal, Wilfried Nancy has taken over coaching duties from Thierry Henry and led the team to a 5-3-4 record this year and fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

"The club has done a great job putting together a competitive team since the end of last season," said fan Sims Will. "Nancy took charge and is not disappointing, and to see (goalkeeper) James Pantemis grow as a player from the West Island and get his opportunity is even better."

Pantemis has played four games this season, and is the team's number two choice after Clement Diop from France.