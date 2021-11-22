MONTREAL -- Heritage Regional High School in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, was evacuated by Longueuil police (SPAL) Monday after reports that "threatening comments" had been made.

Police say all school activities, including classes, are suspended and officers are at the school as part of a "preventative intervention."

The school, located on Chambly Street, west of Highway 30, confirmed it is closed for the day.

"All buses have been asked to turn around and return home," the school wrote. "If you have dropped your child off for an early practice, we ask that you come pick them up as soon as possible."

It is the second time the school has contacted police in the past week.

"Last Thursday, we received information that required us to contact the police, who took quick action," reads a letter sent to parents from school principal Sujata Saha. "That event did not involve an individual with any ties to our school, but did require a large police presence due to the proximity of the school. Last Thursday’s event is unrelated to the decision to close the school today."

The letter continues that a threat on social media prompted school authorities to contact police.