MONTREAL -- The STM announced revised measures Tuesday to curtail the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The following measures will be in place for those riding the bus:

Boarding through rear doors allowed on all buses, except for clients using wheelchairs, and distribution of informational posters

Interdiction to obstruct the front door and front corridor

The seat at the back of the driver must remain free at all times

Closing of the 747 kiosk at the airport

Limit of one client per collective taxi

The metro system will implement the following measures:

Fares can be purchased or recharged only at automatic fare vending machines

Station agents will be in their booths to answer customer questions

Suspension of transit support services due to lower ridership

STM spokesperson Philippe Dery elaborated on what suspension of support services entails.

"We usually have dedicated teams comprised of STM employees and SPVM on the busiest stations’ platforms to help facilitate the free flow of clients and mitigate the impact of service disruptions or prevent them (for a blocked door or a sick passenger for instance)," said Dery.

The Paratransit network will institute the following measures:

limit of only one customer per minibus and in taxis

suspension of fare collection

The STM announced that it would increase cleaning protocols on its network last week.