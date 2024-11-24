Two suspicious fires in Rawdon

Provincial police (SQ) are investigating two suspicious fires on the same street within 24 hours in the municipality of Rawdon.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday to an ongoing blaze on Romolco Street, which firefighters had been battling since 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It was a pie shop that was engulfed in flames. The damage was extensive, but no one was injured,” said an SQ spokesperson. “As the fire could be of suspicious origin, an investigator and a pregnant fire technician were on site to analyse the scene.

Later on Saturday night, around 11:45 p.m., the SQ was called to assist firefighters with another fire at a building on Romolco Street.

“There are indications that this may have been a suspicious fire. An investigation is also underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.”

No injuries were reported in the second fire either.