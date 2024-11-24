Great Montreal Christmas market returns

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Montreal, with toys in many stores and more.

The Great Montreal Christmas Market is back and bigger than ever, with 40 chalets showcasing 61 exhibitors from across Quebec.

“It's so great to get into the holiday spirit. We're here shopping and to support local businesses so it's awesome,” said one woman visiting.

One can find sweets, trinkets or even buy a Christmas tree.

Visitors of all ages can get in the holiday spirit on Jeanne-Mance right in the middle of the Quartier des Spectacles.

“The ambiance here is so festive. You almost feel like those European markets,” said artist Ghyslaine Ouellette of Ghyso Creations.

With her Norwegian heritage she says, having an opportunity to share the cultural tradition of holiday gnomes means so much.

“I decided to make those little [gnomes] and add my little touch on them. When you have them in your house, they bring joy,” Ouellette told CTV News.

Joy is also the theme at a booth that boasts wooden ornaments by Veronika Gruntovskaya.

“My aunt uses a wood-burning pen to engrave the wood herself and then she colors each one by hand,” Gruntovskaya’s niece Kseniya explained.

“I'm just happy that I'm able to first of all help my aunt and share her art.”

On top of the merry atmosphere Nature Artisan, known for their infused maple syrup, shared another reason why it may be worth stopping by.

“You can get stuff here that you wouldn't be able to get any other time during the year,” said William, a representative.

“It's just good to be able to see the faces behind the products that [people] buy,” Olaoluwa, another representative told CTV.

For those looking to spare their wallets, the market also offers plenty of family-friendly entertainment until Dec. 30.