MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials are warning passengers on Montreal public transit that they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

On the morning of March 10, a passenger took the 106 bus from Newman Boulevard toward the Angrignon metro station, then took the metro from Angrignon to the McGill station.

They took that route between 10:40 and 11:20 a.m.

Anyone exposed to that patient might not display symptoms immediately, but could present symptoms until March 24.



Quebec health authorities say 63 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the province.

There are 3,513 people who have been tested in the province and are awaiting results, while another 3,723 tests have come back negative, authorities said.