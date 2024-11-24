Montreal votes to end water fluoridation in West Island by 2025

Montreal has voted to stop adding fluoride to tap water in six demerged West Island cities by 2025, a decision that has ignited backlash from local mayors and health experts.

We never asked. None of us. Certainly, Beaconsfield did not ask to remove fluoride from the water,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Only two of Montreal's water treatment plants use fluoride Dorval and pointe-Claire.

Executive committee member responsible for water, Maja Vodanovic, said the latter needs to be renovated and that public works brought up the question of ending fluoridation.

“Because the infrastructure, the fluoride infrastructure was at the end of its life, they said, ‘well we just won't renovate. We won't do a new one, we'll just get rid of it, and we'll do as the rest of Montreal,’” she said.

at Thursday’s Agglomeration Council meeting, Vodanovic said Montreal officials voted unanimously against continuing to add fluoride to potable water, outnumbering West Island representatives who said they have been against the entire process.

The city of Montreal first presented its plans in September, but suburban mayors noted they were not consulted.

“We are really upset at the process that was used by Montreal to arrive at this decision, no consultation with us. They simply told us about their decision,” said Bourelle.

The Mayor of Baie-D'Urfé, Heidi Ektvedt said she believes there was no willingness to engage in any discussions.

Montreal's regional health authority told CTV News it recommends water fluoridation, adding that it’s deemed beneficial to the overall health of the population and to the reduction of social inequalities in health.

McGill University dental professor Paul Allison said the city's decision is very disappointing.

“There's absolutely no doubt that fluoride has an enormous benefit for the whole population and reducing dental decay. There are thousands of studies across the world over many years that show this,” he said.

Vodanovic acknowledged the benefits but said its not Montreal's responsibility to administer fluoride.

“The city's responsibility is to produce the best possible quality of water and to distribute it to its people. And its a very noble job,” she said.

West Islands tap water is expected to be fluoride free in the next few months once stock has been depleted.