Future of virtual doctor appointments in Quebec uncertain as negotiations stall

Virtual appointments with family doctors in Quebec may end on Dec. 31, as negotiations between the province and their union remain deadlocked over compensation.

The Quebec federation of doctors (FMOQ) recently received a new offer, which it said is so low that doctors dedicating an entire day to teleconsultation would not meet the provincial health insurance board’s (RAMQ) criteria for a full day’s work.

"It's very complicated how billing works in this province, but on average, you're going to get paid somewhere between 50 and $100, depending on why you're seeing the patient and whether you're seeing them for the first time or not,” said cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos.

Since the pandemic, virtual appointments between family doctors and patients have been covered by RAMQ.

In April of last year, that agreement expired, but the provincial government allowed the teleconsultation services to continue while negotiations were ongoing.

That extension expires at the end of the year and so far, no new agreement has been reached leaving the service's future in limbo.

“So, they may not completely eliminate telehealth as a service, but they may make it as essentially unfeasible for doctors to do it because it would result in such a drastic decrease in their income,” Labos said.

Patient-care advocate Paul Brunet said virtual appointments are essential, especially for people living in remote areas.

“Telemedicine is part of the future. That's what I was told,” said Brunet with the Council for the protection of patients.

Brunet said that in the private sector teleconsultation fees are anywhere between $200 and $250, adding that he would like to see a standard fee across all healthcare systems.

“We need to have those kinds of fees put in a decree, private or public,” Brunet said.