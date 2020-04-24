MONTREAL -- The first two virtual sessions at the National Assembly will be held Friday, and members of the opposition plan to talk about subjects related to COVID-19 with the Ministers of Economy and Labour.

Until now, only journalists have had the opportunity to publicly ask questions to the provincial government through daily press briefings with Premier François Legault and Health Minister Danielle McCann, since the National Assembly has been closed to other members.

The hour-long press conference with Legault hasn’t impressed the opposition, who demanded for business at the National Assembly to resume virtually.

Beginning Friday at 3 p.m., a handful of elected officials will head online to question Ministers Pierre Fitzgibbon – from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – and Jean Boulet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exchanges will be broadcast on the National Assembly’s TV channel, as well as on its website.

According to Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade, the tone will be cordial. The opposition’s aim is not to attack the ministers, but rather to obtain the best possible answers related to the pandemic in the goal of enlightening the population, she says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.