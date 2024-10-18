Man killed trying to grab his pet on Montreal's Highway 10

A man is dead, confirmed Quebec provincial police, after being struck by a car on Highway 10 in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it received a 911 call at 8:15 p.m. about reports of a collision at kilometre 14 on Highway 10.

According to initial information gathered by police, an eastbound-headed driver ran off the road, and his pet fell out from the passenger side.

The driver then got out of his vehicle to try and catch the animal, which had made its way to the westbound lanes.

He was hit by an oncoming vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision investigator was dispatched, and westbound Highway 10 was closed between kilometres 11 and 22 for an undetermined period of time.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2024.