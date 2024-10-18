MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured

    Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Thursday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:10 p.m. about the incident in Bellerive Park on Notre-Dame Street near Saint-Donat Street.

    Once onsite, officers located three victims.

    Two men, aged 31 and 47, were deemed to have non-life-threatening wounds, while a third man, aged 39, was rushed to hospital with serious upper body injuries.

    "The 39-year-old male that was transported in a critical condition to the hospital is now out of danger," confirmed Marianne Allard-Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police, early Friday morning.

    According to witnesses, a conflict degenerated in the park between numerous people.

    A suspect then allegedly attacked the three men with a blunt object before fleeing in a vehicle.

    Allard-Morin notes that there have been no arrests following the incident, and a security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

