Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured

Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Thursday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:10 p.m. about the incident in Bellerive Park on Notre-Dame Street near Saint-Donat Street.

Once onsite, officers located three victims.

Two men, aged 31 and 47, were deemed to have non-life-threatening wounds, while a third man, aged 39, was rushed to hospital with serious upper body injuries.

"The 39-year-old male that was transported in a critical condition to the hospital is now out of danger," confirmed Marianne Allard-Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police, early Friday morning.

According to witnesses, a conflict degenerated in the park between numerous people.

A suspect then allegedly attacked the three men with a blunt object before fleeing in a vehicle.

Allard-Morin notes that there have been no arrests following the incident, and a security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the scene.