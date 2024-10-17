Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
According to police, a suspect was arrested for an attempted arson attack on a bar on Wellington Street in the Verdon borough on July 12.
“The investigation led by the Arson and Explosives Unit, in collaboration with neighbourhood police stations, led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect in Montreal,” the SPVM said in a press release.
“A search of his residence also led to the seizure of evidence. The suspect was released with conditions and a promise to appear before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec.”
Two other 14-year-old suspects had previously been arrested in connection with this case. The teens appeared in court in September to face charges of attempted arson, possession of incendiary material, conspiracy, disguise for a criminal purpose and mischief.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, as the bar was also targeted in June 2024.
Shots fired at downtown restaurant
Montreal police also arrested two suspects involved in threats and firearm discharges aimed at a restaurant on de la Montagne Street in the Ville-Marie borough last summer.
“Threats were initially made against the establishment at the end of July, and shots were fired at the front of the restaurant three times in August.”
The suspects, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were taken into custody. Police said searches of four Montreal residences are still underway.
The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Friday.
The police are urging local business owners who received threats to contact the SPVM as soon as possible by calling 911.
