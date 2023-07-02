Two injured after small boat collides with ferry north of Quebec City
Quebec provincial police say a woman was seriously injured after the small boat she was riding in collided with a ferry in the St. Lawrence River north of Quebec City.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville says the woman was one of four people in the boat, all of whom fell in the water after the collision.
Dorsainville says all four were rescued by the Coast Guard, but two people in their 50s suffered injuries.
She says the woman's life is not in danger.
Bruno Verreault, a spokesman for ferry operator the Société des traversiers du Québec, says the collision took place as the ferry approached a dock in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, Que.
The incident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and Verreault says the ferry company will also conduct an internal probe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Toonie-sized hail pummel parts of Quebec during Saturday storm
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Heavy truck collision puts 2 adults, 3 children in critical condition: Quebec police
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Carstairs, Alberta community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
Toronto
-
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
-
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
-
Hawks Dream Field holds grand opening four years in the making
Hundreds of people came to the grand opening of the new Hawks Dream Field in Dominion, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Farmers’ market season heating up on Prince Edward Island
The Downtown Farmers’ Market is the biggest weekly market on the island, with about 80 vendors. It closes lower Queen Street in Charlottetown’s downtown core every Sunday from July until September.
London
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning issued for London region
A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in effect for the London area with showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died following a collision on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alberta community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Calgary Meals on Wheels launches delicious fundraiser with YYC Scoop Fest
The first-ever YYC Scoop Fest has kicked off.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. today
A rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.
-
Police looking for missing Cambridge teen
Waterloo regional police say there is concern of the well-being of a 15-year-old missing from Cambridge.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders now alerts, Kelowna wildfire under control
A wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. that spurred the evacuation of more than 400 properties Saturday afternoon is now under control.
-
BC Ferries warns of potential sailing cancellations Sunday
Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries is warning of potential cancellations on Sunday.
-
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
Edmonton
-
Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning the public after confirming a case of hepatitis A at a Nisku McDonald's.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
ETS implements summer changes to transit schedules beginning Sunday
Edmonton is implementing changes to transit schedules, as it does five times a year, beginning Sunday.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
-
A powerful storm, worsening air quality and a riverside staple closes its doors: Top 5 Windsor stories this week
A powerful storm rips through the region, worsening air quality worries residents, construction moves forward at Gordie Howe Bridge, a west end encampment causes concern and a riverside staple closes its doors. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Regina
-
Pair charged after alleged evening robbery in Regina
A man and a woman face charges for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in central Regina on Saturday.
-
Riders' run game showing signs of improvement after OT victory over Calgary, Wes Cates says
The Saskatchewan Roughriders improved their record to 2-1 early in the 2023 CFL season thanks to a 29-26 overtime winner against the Calgary Stampeders.
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night
Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.
-
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
-
OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
Saskatoon
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party
Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.