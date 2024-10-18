Laval police arrest 14-year-old after threats led to school lockdowns

Laval police (SPL) arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into threatening calls that led to several preventive school lockdowns in recent days.

In a news release, Laval police said the teenager was arrested on Thursday at his family home.

After meeting with investigators, he appeared before the Court of Quebec’s youth division, where he was charged with threats, public mischief and breach of conditions. He will be back in court Oct. 21.

Several preventive lockdowns had to be carried out in recent days in Laval schools due to “threatening” calls. The threats all proved unfounded.

On Tuesday alone, both L'Odyssée-des-Jeunes and Georges-Vanier high schools had lockdowns. Last week, the same thing happened at École Poly-Jeunesse and École des métiers spécialisés de Laval.

The SPL did not precise for which events the suspect was arrested, but said its investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“The SPL would like to remind everyone that anyone who initiates a 911 call or starts a false police investigation is subject to criminal charges, starting at the age of 12. We encourage parents to make their children aware of the repercussions of their actions,” said the police.

Laval police officers will continue to provide “increased visibility” in certain public places, said the SPL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2024