Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons

Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.

Last week, his office was targeted and this time a car was torched in his driveway.

Neighbours on the quiet cul-de-sac woke up to a car engulfed in flames.

"Around 2:50 in the morning, I woke up to a loud bang and a big flash of light coming from … the car because I just saw it blow up," said Francis-Anthony Geoffrion, 18, who lives across the street.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Whitehead Terrace, they got the fire under control.

Police say no one was injured but the vehicle is a total loss. Officers found a gas can near the car.

Montreal police is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Dorval on the West Island. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

"The information that we have so far is that there is one suspect who would have used an accelerant to ignite the vehicle on fire. And after that, this suspect would have fled by foot before the police arrived," said Veronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service.

City of Montreal property records show that the home belongs to Beamor, who is also a lawyer. He owns the Old Montreal building on Notre-Dame Street that burned down on Oct. 4, killing a 43-year-old mother and her seven-year-old daughter. He also owned a nearby building at Place d'Youville that also caught on fire, killing seven people on March 16, 2023.

Police allege both building fires were arson.

Benamor's lawyer did not reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

"I think he's got serious problems and it's only going to escalate," said former Montreal police detective Pietro Poletti in an interview.

Just last week, bullet holes were found in Benamor's office in Ville-Marie. Montreal police arrested three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 who face several gun-related charges.

Poletti questions whether Benamor has a standing debt.

"They're trying to collect their money or raise money, whoever put the money out on the street. And for that, doing all this putting lives in danger of the public, it must be a serious debt," he said.

Neighbours in Dorval say they are concerned by the recent activity.

"It's pretty scary knowing that our neighbour is having orchestrated attacks on him," said Geoffrion, adding that his mother has asked Dorval security to patrol the street more often.