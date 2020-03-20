MONTREAL -- The Breakfast Club has set up an emergency fund to help children across the country have a healthy and nutritious start to their day, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the charity, more than one million Canadian children are experiencing food insecurity following school closings caused by the pandemic.

The Breakfast Club says it will reallocate funds normally intended for schools and send that money to help groups in the regions most at risk.

In order to do that, the organization is asking its corporate partners, as well as the population, to consider donating.

It states some large corporations have already contributed to the club's emergency fund by granting amounts ranging between $50,000 and $500,000.

The money raised from the emergency fund will be used to provide services in vulnerable neighbourhoods and Indigenous communities across Canada.

The Breakfast Club notes when schools are open, it helps feed more than 243,500 Canadian children in 1,809 schools.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.