The U.S. government says Bombardier has been selling planes at unfair prices, so it's slapping a massive tariff on the aircraft manufacturer's CS100 jets.

Following a complaint from Boeing, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce has placed a 219 percent duty on the sales of Bombardier planes to the U.S.

In a statement, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the duty was equivalent to the subsidies given by governments in Canada.

"The U.S. values its relationship with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules," said Ross.

Delta agreed to buy 75 C-Series planes in April 2016, with an agreement to buy up to 125, for up to $5.6 billion.

U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing said there was no way Bombardier could produce planes so cheaply, so complained to the U.S. government, which made its ruling Tuesday evening.

It had been asking for an 80 percent duty, much less than the 219 percent duty imposed by the U.S. government.

The penalties are only due when Bombardier delivers the first plane to Delta next year.

The duties are not necessarily permanent: U.S. officials still need to investigate the matter further to determine if Delta's purchase of Bombardier planes actually hurt Boeing. That investigation is expected to take at least six months.

Quebec's Council of Employers denounced the actions of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, saying that the American government was acting solely to weaken a smaller competitor.

In wake of this, the CPQ called on the Canadian federal government to drop its order for 18 Super Hornet fighter jets -- replacements for the military's aging CF-18s.

Bombardier is expected to challenge the ruling.

Before the ruling came down JetBlue, which does not use Boeing or Bombardier planes, urged the U.S. International Trade Commission to deny Boeing's petition, saying imposing tariffs on the CSeries would harm competition and result in higher airfares.

Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines made similar petitions.

Meanwhile Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister is scheduled to have dinner Tuesday with her NAFTA counterparts.

In spite of Tuesday's ruling, financial markets seem upbeat about Bombardier because of a report that the company is close to making deals with three airlines in China.

Sources say the company hopes to complete a deal next month when Prime Minister Trudeau visits Asia.