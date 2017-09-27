

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he wants Ottawa to take a hard line against Boeing after the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a hefty 219 per cent countervailing duty on jets manufactured by Montreal rival Bombardier.

The department's preliminary findings released Tuesday concluded Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies, giving it an unfair advantage when selling its CSeries jets south of the border.

Couillard disagreed, saying the US$1 billion invested by the province in the CSeries program was not a subsidy and that no other investment in Bombardier was currently planned.

The company is being targeted by its larger U.S.-based aerospace rival even though Boeing has also benefited from decades of government assistance, the premier told a news conference Wednesday.

Boeing may have won this battle, but haven't won the war, he added as he urged the Trudeau government to continue taking a hard line with Boeing until the dispute can be settled for good.



.@phcouillard: "Boeing may have won the battle but let me tell you that the war is far from over and we shall win." #Bombardier #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) September 27, 2017

"Not a bolt, not a part, (and) of course not a plane from Boeing (should be) entering Canada until this conflict is resolved in a satisfactory way," Couillard said in Quebec City.

"How could we justify doing business with a company that wants to destroy Canadian jobs in aerospace?" Couillard continued. "I'm very happy Mr. Trudeau has reacted until now and I know he will continue doing the same."



Couillard plans to go to Washington to defend Bombardier. He invited opposition leaders Jean-Francois Lisee and Francois Legault to join him and they agreed.

Though the PQ and the CAQ may have disagreed with the government's approach to Bombardier in the past, they are working to together to show a united front.



Couillard had a message for the rest of Canada, saying this isn't just about Quebec; it's about the whole country.

Bombardier is the largest industrial company in the country and the C-series is the most important innovation project in Canada, he said, adding that it's time be united from coast to coast.

Couillard said Tuesday's announcement was not a positive development in U.S.-Canada relations. Nonetheless, the Quebec government will continue to promote open markets, he said.

The U.S. workforce is also impacted by CSeries to the tune of 22,000 related jobs and an economic impact of $30 billion, he added. "To damage this will be to damage the U.S. economy."

British Prime Minister Theresa May also weighed in Wednesday on the decision, tweeting that she was "bitterly disappointed" in the finding.

She said her government "will continue to work with the company to protect vital jobs for Northern Ireland," where Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people at its factories in Belfast.

Noted Couillard: "Boeing may have created something they won't (be able to) control anymore, and they may come to regret that decision."



With files from CTV Montreal