MONTREAL
Montreal

    Explosion at train station leads to discovery of stolen car on Montreal's South Shore: police

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after a car exploded near a train station in St. Lambert. Police say the car was stolen and are checking to see if it is connected to other incidents. (Dave Touniou, CTV News) Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after a car exploded near a train station in St. Lambert. Police say the car was stolen and are checking to see if it is connected to other incidents. (Dave Touniou, CTV News)
    Police are investigating after a BMW exploded in the St-Lambert Exo train station parking lot on Montreal's South Shore.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Francois Boucher said emergency services received a 911 call about a vehicle on fire following an explosion at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

    After the flames were extinguished, investigators determined that the car was reported stolen.

    Police are not investigating whether the fire is linked to any other incidents.

    No one was injured in the fire.

    

