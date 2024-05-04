Explosion at train station leads to discovery of stolen car on Montreal's South Shore: police

Police are investigating after a BMW exploded in the St-Lambert Exo train station parking lot on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Francois Boucher said emergency services received a 911 call about a vehicle on fire following an explosion at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

After the flames were extinguished, investigators determined that the car was reported stolen.

Police are not investigating whether the fire is linked to any other incidents.

No one was injured in the fire.