Montreal police investigating drive by shooting and stabbing near shopping centre
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at Carrefour Angrignon in the Montreal borough of LaSalle on Friday evening.
Police received an emergency call around 9:10 p.m. reporting that gunshots had been heard near the shopping centre.
The suspects fled before police officers arrived on the scene, where they found several shell casings on the ground and at least two projectile impacts on the building.
"According to initial information, a vehicle approached another parked vehicle before firing in its direction. The people involved then fled inside a business, before fleeing in an unknown direction," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.
No arrests were made.
However, an injured 19-year-old man was taken to hospital shortly afterwards. His injuries are not life-threatening.
"The circumstances surrounding this person, who is believed to have been stabbed, remain unknown," said SPVM Constable Caroline Chèvrefils on Saturday morning.
"At this time, we cannot confirm that there is a link between these two events," she explained.
The SPVM has opened a separate investigation into this individual.
Both investigations are ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premier Legault reiterates that McGill pro-Palestinian camp must be dismantled
Quebec Premier François Legault reiterated that the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University must be dismantled while police remain 'on the lookout for new developments.'
The kids from 'Mrs. Doubtfire' are all SUPER grown up now, and we're not OK
The adorable trio of child actors from the 1993 classic comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' which starred the late and great Robin Williams, are all grown up and looking back on their seminal time together.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'
Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.
Hulk Hogan, hurricanes and a blockbuster recording: A week in review of the Trump hush money trial
Crucial witnesses took the stand in the second week of testimony in Donald Trump's hush money trial, including a California lawyer who negotiated deals at the center of the case and a longtime adviser to the former president.
Video shows suspect setting Toronto-area barbershop on fire
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
A Chinese driver is praised for helping reduce casualties in a highway collapse that killed 48
A Chinese truck driver was praised in local media Saturday for parking his vehicle across a highway and preventing more cars from tumbling down a slope after a section of the road in the country's mountainous south collapsed and killed at least 48 people.
'I have the will to live': N.B. woman needs double lung transplant
A New Brunswick woman suffering from sarcoidosis, a disease that limits your lung capacity, is in need of a double lung transplant.
Canadian doctor concerned new weight-loss drug Wegovy may be used inappropriately
As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
-
Video shows suspect setting Toronto-area barbershop on fire
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
-
Police investigate more than a dozen complaints of damaged vehicles on residential street in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating after receiving more than a dozen complaints about damage to vehicles on a residential street in Malton early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Firefighters battle second Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services says crews battled a fire that broke out in a bedroom in the same highrise that displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
-
‘We made them safer and more fun’: Here’s what’s new about e-scooters
Electric scooters (e-scooters) have been gaining popularity in the capital and this season comes with some changes and updates.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The pros and cons of discussing mental health issues in the workplace
A group of lawyers has written what they call a groundbreaking book about how mental health is perceived in the legal profession.
Atlantic
-
Police launch Mandatory Alcohol Screening program in Halifax area
An initiative called the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) program is designed to cut down on the number of drunk drivers on the road in the Halifax area.
-
'I have the will to live': N.B. woman needs double lung transplant
A New Brunswick woman suffering from sarcoidosis, a disease that limits your lung capacity, is in need of a double lung transplant.
-
Officers seize 28kg of elvers at N.S. holding facility
Fishery officers seized nearly 30 kilograms of elvers at a Yarmouth County, N.S., holding facility on Wednesday, arresting three people in the process.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
Canadian doctor concerned new weight-loss drug Wegovy may be used inappropriately
As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.
-
Almost $17K in fines for illegal hunting, fishing in northern Ont.
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
London
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Soon to expire municipal funding would close 120-bed homeless shelter and return people to tents
Municipal funding is running out for a temporary shelter program that serves homeless Londoners.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights fall to Saginaw in Game 5
Sam O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists as the visiting London Knights defeated the Saginaw Spirit 7-3 on Wednesday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven OHL Western Conference final series.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Kitchener
There was a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday evening as officers searched for a missing 17-year-old.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Grade 6 student saves choking classmate
A lesson learned at school saved a life Thursday.
-
Windsorites in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend
A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected across Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
80-year-old Ont. man to face jury in historical sexual assault case involving children
A trial date has been set for an Ontario senior facing allegations of historical sexual offences involving children.
-
Man in custody after alleged intimate partner violence
A Barrie man is facing multiple charges related to incidents of intimate partner violence that originated in the Township of Essa.
-
Bracebridge plant pauses operations after destructive fire
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
Vancouver
-
Suter scores late goal, clinches series for Canucks
Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6.
-
Former B.C. Mountie fined for hiring foreign nanny without work permit
A former Mountie who pleaded guilty to illegally employing a foreign national without a work permit has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and have no contact with her former nanny for two years.
-
Police arrest 3 Indian nationals in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar – as authorities continue investigating potential connections to the Indian government.
Vancouver Island
-
Suter scores late goal, clinches series for Canucks
Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6.
-
Police arrest 3 Indian nationals in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar – as authorities continue investigating potential connections to the Indian government.
-
B.C. man's sand sculpture park a lesson in creativity, catastrophe and resilience
When Damon Langlois visited the beach as a boy, he never would have imagined how significant sand would become in his life.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.
-
Manitoba man sentenced to house arrest for keeping fishing tournament funds meant for Children's Hospital Foundation
A Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to keeping the funds raised from an ice-fishing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has been handed a sentence of 18 months house arrest.
-
'I never thought it would be anything this size': City committee approves oversized garage without permit
A city committee has given the green light to an oversized garage, where no permit was pulled.
Calgary
-
TransAlta cancels wind power project over new government rules on development
A major Alberta utility has cancelled a large wind power project in response to new government rules on where such developments can be built.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
-
Sunshine and warmth Saturday; Sunday... not so much
Saturday looks like the brightest and warmest day of the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to face Canucks in second round of NHL playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the National Hockey League post-season after Vancouver advanced with a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
-
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Regina
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
-
Sask. Party raises $3.6M, leads in donations ahead of looming election call
Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year's election.
-
Regina's North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
Saskatoon
-
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
-
Saskatoon police investigating city’s 9th homicide
The Major Crime Section of the Saskatoon Police Service has taken over the investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man, marking the city’s 9th homicide in 2024.
-
Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon
Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.