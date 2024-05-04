MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating drive by shooting and stabbing near shopping centre

    Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at Carrefour Angrignon in the Montreal borough of LaSalle on Friday evening.

    Police received an emergency call around 9:10 p.m. reporting that gunshots had been heard near the shopping centre.

    The suspects fled before police officers arrived on the scene, where they found several shell casings on the ground and at least two projectile impacts on the building.

    "According to initial information, a vehicle approached another parked vehicle before firing in its direction. The people involved then fled inside a business, before fleeing in an unknown direction," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    No arrests were made.

    However, an injured 19-year-old man was taken to hospital shortly afterwards. His injuries are not life-threatening.

    "The circumstances surrounding this person, who is believed to have been stabbed, remain unknown," said SPVM Constable Caroline Chèvrefils on Saturday morning.

    "At this time, we cannot confirm that there is a link between these two events," she explained.

    The SPVM has opened a separate investigation into this individual.

    Both investigations are ongoing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News