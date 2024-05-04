Montreal police investigating drive by shooting and stabbing near shopping centre

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at Carrefour Angrignon in the Montreal borough of LaSalle on Friday evening.

Police received an emergency call around 9:10 p.m. reporting that gunshots had been heard near the shopping centre.

The suspects fled before police officers arrived on the scene, where they found several shell casings on the ground and at least two projectile impacts on the building.

"According to initial information, a vehicle approached another parked vehicle before firing in its direction. The people involved then fled inside a business, before fleeing in an unknown direction," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

No arrests were made.

However, an injured 19-year-old man was taken to hospital shortly afterwards. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"The circumstances surrounding this person, who is believed to have been stabbed, remain unknown," said SPVM Constable Caroline Chèvrefils on Saturday morning.

"At this time, we cannot confirm that there is a link between these two events," she explained.

The SPVM has opened a separate investigation into this individual.

Both investigations are ongoing.