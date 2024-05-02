MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children

    Share

    Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children, according to a documentary by Noovo Info.

    The trio served as sperm donors for women across the province trying to get pregnant.

    The women apparently responded to Facebook ads in part of an online "parallel universe" of free sperm donation not regulated by Health Canada.

    Noovo Info initially reported two men from the same family were giving their sperm away online but soon discovered that there was much more to the story.

    "We got a lot of feedback from many mothers, so we realized it was a bigger story. So, we continued investigating, and we discovered another sperm donor from the same family," said Noovo-Info anchor Marie-Christine Bergeron. "Now, there are more than 600 children from these three men and it's really a never-ending story."

    The documentary, called "Pere 100 enfants," was put together by journalists Marie-Christine Bergeron and Maxime Landry.

    They spoke to mothers horrified to learn their children had dozens of half-brothers and sisters.

    Two of the sperm donors also carry a rare hereditary genetic disorder affecting the liver that could be passed down to the children.

    WATCH the video above to find out more about the multi-part documentary.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News