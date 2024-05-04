MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting

    Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. (Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press) Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. (Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their "first run" in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.

    Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel said that over 300 fines were issued for multiple infractions mostly related to the Highway Safety Code in Saint-Denis-de-Brompton in the Eastern Townships.

    Some fines were given, Ruel said, after bikers used offensive language against officers, who set up a checkpoint for the day and night near the location where they were meeting.

    La Presse reporter Daniel Renaud, who specializes in organized crime, told Noovo Info that all Quebec members are expected to attend the first run.

    "I'm told by both the police and the criminal community that this will be a normal first run. In other words, we're expecting to see just as many people as last year, and no show of force. That's the case every time, it's a show of visibility", he said.

    There were no arrests made. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News