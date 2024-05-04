Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting

Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their "first run" in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel said that over 300 fines were issued for multiple infractions mostly related to the Highway Safety Code in Saint-Denis-de-Brompton in the Eastern Townships.

Some fines were given, Ruel said, after bikers used offensive language against officers, who set up a checkpoint for the day and night near the location where they were meeting.

La Presse reporter Daniel Renaud, who specializes in organized crime, told Noovo Info that all Quebec members are expected to attend the first run.

"I'm told by both the police and the criminal community that this will be a normal first run. In other words, we're expecting to see just as many people as last year, and no show of force. That's the case every time, it's a show of visibility", he said.

There were no arrests made.