Asian Heritage Month: Find out how these Montrealers are making a difference

May is Asian Heritage Month, commemorating the achievements and contributions of people of Asian origin across Canada.

The theme for this year, according to the Government of Canada, is "preserving the past, embracing the future: amplifying Asian Canadian legacy."

"This theme celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of people of Asian origin in Canada while also looking forward to the future with optimism and hopefulness," the government notes. "We are acknowledging the voices, stories, and achievements of people of Asian origin in Canada and recognizing their contributions to all aspects of our society, including the arts, sports and social justice."

Here are some Montrealers making waves in the Asian community, as well as Canadian society at large:

Celeste Trianon

As a child of Chinese immigrant parents, Celeste has faced numerous struggles in her life, including being diagnosed with autism and gender dysphoria.

Celeste turned her personal challenges into social activism, fighting for gender equality.

She says she wants to bring a person of colour's perspective to the gender debate as transness isn't determined by race.

As a law student, Celeste works to tear down the barriers trans people face every day, including allowing people to mark gender X on their official documents and helping people who've been victimized by hate crimes or discrimination.

As a proud transfeminine activist and member of the Chinese community, Celeste stands tall in the fight for trans rights and the celebration of queerness in all its forms.

Kim Thúy

Kim Thúy's books have been translated and published in 29 languages in 40 countries.

She is best known as an author and TV host, but she's also been a seamstress, a translator, a lawyer and a restaurant owner.

As a child, Kim came to Quebec in the 1970s in the wave of Vietnamese people referred to as the "boat people" fleeing the fall of Saigon.

She's now a decorated Québécoise with a medal of honour from the National Assembly and recognition from the National Order of Quebec.

Kim writes about the things she knows, and she finds beauty and joy in the simple things in life: friends, family, food and art.

Pauline Wong

Pauline Wong is a successful businesswoman, philanthropist and activist for the Chinese community.

Her family founded Wong Wing in 1948, a brand recognized across Canada.

As a dedicated activist for the preservation of Chinatown, she has helped countless families and new immigrants through her involvement in the Chinese family services of Greater Montreal and the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud.

Pauline and her late husband, George, are noted philanthropists who have supported numerous causes for the Chinese community, the Montreal Chinese Hospital, Father John Walsh, Nazareth Community and Saint Monica's Parish.

Pauline is a member of the Order of Montreal and the Order of Quebec.

Julie Tamiko Manning

Julie Tamiko Manning is a talented, award winning Japanese-Canadian actor, playwright, theatre creator and mentor.

Julie has paved the way for racialized theatre artists and spoken up about the need for more diverse stories to be produced on Montreal stages.

She also developed a powerful verbatim play with Matt Miwa called The Tashme Project: The Living Archives, telling the story of the unfair internment of Japanese Canadians during World War Two.

The Tashme Project won a Montreal English Theatre Award (META) for best new text.

Antonio Park

Antonio Park co-owns Park restaurant in Westmount, serving Japanese food and sushi.

There's a glamour to how Antonio brings people together, according to his closest friends.

The chef also boasts connections with rapper Drake from Toronto and former Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban.

Antonio works to elevate and raise the Asian community to a different level, one dish at a time.

May Chiu

May Chiu has been an inspiration to many in the fight for social justice.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Trois-Rivières, Que. as a first-generation immigrant, May has always been passionate about social change, whether it be as a lifetime community activist for Montreal's Chinese community or as a low-income family lawyer fighting for access to justice.

For over three decades, May has been a pioneer in building anti-racism coalitions among racialized and marginalized communities in Quebec, all struggle against the same systems of oppression.

May's motto in life: speak truth to power and live authentically.