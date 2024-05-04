Semi-pro soccer squad looks to make Saint-Laurent proud at Canadian Championship

Quebec semi-pro soccer team CS Saint-Laurent is set to face off against Toronto FC in the 2024 Canadian Championship in five days.

On one side will be a former Italian National team striker who makes $14 million per year. On the other side is a group of semi-pro players who juggle one or two jobs during the week on top of training.

It's a true David versus Goliath story.

Quebec semi-pro champions CS Saint-Laurent started the tournament with an upset, beating the Halifax Wanderers Thursday night.

It's the first time a Quebec semi-professional side has eliminated a professional team from the Canadian championship.

"It wasn't an easy game to play, but we got the job done, and we're super happy about it," said goalkeeper Konstantinos Maniatis.

After regulation, the two teams were tied 2-2, and the winner was decided in penalty kicks. Maniatis made a huge save, allowing Mamadou Kane to net the shootout win.

"It feels great, but I can't take all the credit because there's a lot of work behind the scenes that is done when it comes to the penalty shootout process," said Maniatis.

The semi-pro team didn't exist until two years ago. When general manager Mateo Cabanettes was building the team, he wanted men in their 20s who grew up playing for the local club.

"We have all those kids, talented kids, that we want to put on the front of the stage," he said.

The team doesn't even have its own field, playing most home games at Vanier College.

While players make some money, it's not enough to live off of. Most juggle one or two jobs on top of training four to five times a week.

"Everything we do and the way we operate is professional. So maybe our salaries don't reflect that, but our mentality certainly does," said Maniatis.

CS Saint-Laurent now faces Toronto FC in the quarterfinals.

The MLS team features star winger Lorenzo Insigne, who scored 96 goals in Italy's top division and played 54 matches for the Italian National team.

Cabanettes said Insigne's $14-million salary is 100 times Saint-Laurent's budget to manage its semi-pro team.

"So for us is it a bit like David against Goliath," said Cabanettes. "So weird. We're the little guy, of course, and we're going to do everything to be in their way and to play our football."

The team hopes that by achieving this stage, they'll open the door to more opportunities for Quebec players.

"This is for the young people coming up. And to see that it's possible that it could be done and that here in Quebec, when it comes to soccer, we should be respected," said Maniatis.

The first of two matches take place next Wednesday at the Claude Robillard Centre.