The mayor of Cote Saint Luc has announced he will run in the next municipal election.

Mitchell Brownstein was surrounded by Westmount mayor Peter Trent, along with former CSL mayor Anthony Housefather as he made the announcement.

Brownstein, who had been a councillor since 1990, was acclaimed as mayor last year following Housefather's resignation. (Housefather is currently the federal MP for the area.)

Earlier this week CTV News confirmed that Robert Libman, who served as mayor from 1998 until 2005, is considering running for mayor.

Municipal elections take place this November.