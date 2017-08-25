

CTV Montreal





Lineups are forming for asylum seekers who are applying for their first welfare cheques from the Quebec government.

Up to 4,000 asylum seekers are eligible for a payment that supposed to help them get on their feet before their hearing at the immigration and refugee board.

This week they've been making applications at a government office at St. Antoine St. and Peel St., with a lineup frequently reaching around the block.

Adults are eligible for up to $623, which can increase if they have a family to support.

Likewise it will decrease if they have some other means of financial support.

After receiving their cheques, many of which will be distributed beginning Wednesday Aug. 30, people will be asked to move out of the temporary shelters set up for asylum seekers.

Services have been set up to assist people find places to live, and to set up bank accounts and other necessities.

Wilkens Dorvinus, an asylum seeker from Haiti, came across the border a month ago.

He does not believe $623 will be enough to get him set up in Canada.

"I don't think it's enough but, I don't have trust, because I have 620-something but I'm still happy. I'm not sure what I can do but I'm trying to take care of myself," said Dorvinus.

Employment and Social Solidarity minister Francois Blais said it will be simpler to hand out the cheques to asylum seekers at the Palais des Congres.