

CTV Montreal





The list of the ten worst roads in Quebec was published Tuesday by CAA-Quebec.



After about 10,000 votes were casts by drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, CAA says the ‘winner’ is Kilmar Rd. a “decrepit stretch of asphalt” in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, in the Laurentians.



Rounding out the top three are Newton Rd in Mascouche in the Lanaudière and Gouin Blvd. E in Montreal.



CAA-Quebec said five of the ten worst roads this year were on the charts in 2015 and 2016, but that nine of the top ten roads were repaired or were included in a medium- to long-term rehabilitation plan, with $15 million invested or slated to be.

All cities affected by a route have been notified in writing and CAA-Quebec said it will follow up in the coming months.



RANK ROAD MUNICIPALITY ADMINISTRATIVE REGION The Top 10 1 Kilmar Rd. Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Laurentians 2 Newton Rd. Mascouche Lanaudiere 3 Gouin Blvd. E Montreal Montreal 4 Rue Principale Sainte-Julie Monteregie 5 Montee du Bois-Franc Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard Laurentians 6 d'Estimauville Ave. Quebec City Capitale-Nationale 7 Saint-Thomas Rd. Sainte-Thecle Mauricie 8 Brunette Rd. Carignan Monteregie 9 Traverse de Laval Lac-Beauport Capitale-Nationale 10 Route du Portage La Martre Gaspesie-Ile-de-la-Madeleine

In Montreal, five streets made the worst-of list:



RANK Road City Montreal's Worst-Of List 1 Gouin Blvd. E Montreal 2 Labrosse Ave. Pointe-Claire 3 Saint-Charles Blvd. Kirkland 4 Pie-IX Blvd. Montreal 5 Cote-Saint-Luc Rd. Montreal

To see the rankings for every region of Quebec, click here.



Here's a map of where all those worst roads in Quebec lie.







