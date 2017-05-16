And the winner is... CAA publishes Top 10 worst roads in Quebec
Utility poles in sidewalks and a plethora of potholes made Gouin Blvd. East the worst road in Montreal, according to CAA-Quebec (CTV Montreal/Tania Kyrwiak)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:01AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:50AM EDT
The list of the ten worst roads in Quebec was published Tuesday by CAA-Quebec.
After about 10,000 votes were casts by drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, CAA says the ‘winner’ is Kilmar Rd. a “decrepit stretch of asphalt” in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, in the Laurentians.
Rounding out the top three are Newton Rd in Mascouche in the Lanaudière and Gouin Blvd. E in Montreal.
CAA-Quebec said five of the ten worst roads this year were on the charts in 2015 and 2016, but that nine of the top ten roads were repaired or were included in a medium- to long-term rehabilitation plan, with $15 million invested or slated to be.
All cities affected by a route have been notified in writing and CAA-Quebec said it will follow up in the coming months.
|RANK
|ROAD
|MUNICIPALITY
|ADMINISTRATIVE REGION
|1
|Kilmar Rd.
|Grenville-sur-la-Rouge
|Laurentians
|2
|Newton Rd.
|Mascouche
|Lanaudiere
|3
|Gouin Blvd. E
|Montreal
|Montreal
|4
|Rue Principale
|Sainte-Julie
|Monteregie
|5
|Montee du Bois-Franc
|Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard
|Laurentians
|6
|d'Estimauville Ave.
|Quebec City
|Capitale-Nationale
|7
|Saint-Thomas Rd.
|Sainte-Thecle
|Mauricie
|8
|Brunette Rd.
|Carignan
|Monteregie
|9
|Traverse de Laval
|Lac-Beauport
|Capitale-Nationale
|10
|Route du Portage
|La Martre
|Gaspesie-Ile-de-la-Madeleine
In Montreal, five streets made the worst-of list:
|RANK
|Road
|City
|1
|Gouin Blvd. E
|Montreal
|2
|Labrosse Ave.
|Pointe-Claire
|3
|Saint-Charles Blvd.
|Kirkland
|4
|Pie-IX Blvd.
|Montreal
|5
|Cote-Saint-Luc Rd.
|Montreal
To see the rankings for every region of Quebec, click here.
Here's a map of where all those worst roads in Quebec lie.