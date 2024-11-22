Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures, Santa Claus Parade edition

MONTREAL
    Montreal-area drivers should be advised that road and bridge closures are expected this weekend due to construction and several special events.

    The Santa Claus Parade and the Montreal Canadiens’ game on Saturday, as well as the weekend-long NATO summit at the Palais des congrès will cause added traffic. Two bridges also have construction work scheduled. 

    In addition, work on the REM line will halt service between Montreal and the South Shore.

    Plan your trip accordingly.

    Montreal events

    Santa Claus Parade

    • On Saturday, The annual Santa Claus Parade will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and run up Rene-Levesque Boulevard from Bishop Street to Saint-Urbain Street.

    Habs game

    • The Montreal Canadiens will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 7 p.m. Expect heavy traffic downtown and on the Ville-Marie Expressway.

    NATO Parliamentary Assembly

    • The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will take place from Friday until Monday at the Palais des Congrès. Expect traffic in and around the area.

    Honore-Mercier Bridge / Route 138

    • From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction between Montreal and Kahnawake on the bridge.
    • As a result, access to Airlie Street and the Route 138 West reserved lane will not be possible.

    Samuel-de Champlain Bridge / Highway 10 / Route 132 interchange

    • From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Route 132 West ramp to Highway 10 West (to Montreal) will be closed in Brossard.

    Highway 20

    • From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the Dorval roundabout access (Dorval Avenue, Highway 520 West) and Fenelon Boulevard North will be closed in Dorval.

    REM light-rail line

    • On Saturday and Sunday, REM service will be interrupted between the Gare Centrale and Panama stations to carry out work on part of the concrete structure located near the Nuns’ Island station. Shuttles will be provided.

    All work may be subject to cancellation or modification due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date info on road closures, consult the Quebec511.info website or social media accounts.

