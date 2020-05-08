MONTREAL -- The question of whether or not to continue working from home after the COVID-19 pandemic is one that divides workers, according to a study by a researcher from the Universite de Montreal (UdeM).

According to the study, 39 per cent of respondents want to continue; 37 per cent are eager to return to the office. Another 24 per cent of respondents are still undecided.

This question is on the minds of many workers, many of whom are experimenting with working from home - with all its little pleasures and irritants - for the first time.

Researcher Tania Saba, professor at the School of Industrial Relations at UdeM and researcher at CERIUM, became interested in this phenomenon: suddenly, millions of people found themselves working from home.

She surveyed workers, mainly in Quebec, but also in the rest of Canada, in the first phase of her study.

Saba drew her observations from a preliminary analysis of data obtained from 1,614 participants, surveyed from April 4 to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020.