MONTREAL -- An unconscious person has been pulled from a burning building in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies borough.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze on Gouin Boulevard East early Wednesday morning.

"Firefighters reported they found an unconscious person inside the residence," said Julien Lévesque, a Montreal police spokesperson. "At this time, we're still waiting for [news of their] medical condition."

Firefighters are still onsite and a perimeter has been set up; Montreal police officers are onhand to direct traffic.

"We suggest you avoid the area," Lévesque added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.