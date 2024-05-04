Boy, 10, in hospital after being struck by vehicle in St. Leonard parking lot

A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a strip mall parking lot in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. prompted emergency responders to a restaurant in a strip mall on Viau Boulevard near Metropolitain Boulevard.

The boy was conscious when EMTs arrived but badly injured to his lower body. Authorities do not fear for his life.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said the 26-year-old female driver was trying to park and, for an unknown reason, struck the child who was standing in front of the restaurant.

The driver was transported to the hospital and being treated for shock.

Crash scene investigators are looking into the causes and circumstances leading to the collision.