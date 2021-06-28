MONTREAL -- The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an attempted fire at a kosher bakery in the borough of Saint-Laurent after a 911 call was received at 1:45 a.m. Monday about a broken window.

Upon entering the building, firefighters located a "source of heat" similar to an incendiary device and the file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

"There was minor damage caused to the bakery, only a window at this point that was broken," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Investigators are onsite and will be looking at surveillance footage to see if they can identify a possible suspect or suspects.

"I know for a fact two weeks ago, a couple of doors down, there was the same damage," Brabant stated, noting the force does not yet know if the two incidents are linked. "At this point, I know the Benny [incident] is being treated as arson, not a hate crime."

According to authorities, on June 14, a rock was thrown through the front door of Chez Benny, shattering the glass.

The suspect or suspects then allegedly attempted unsuccessfully to light a fire.

"This one we are looking at is still arson because nothing leads to say it is a hate crime, no graffiti or anything that mentions hate against Jewish people," he explained.