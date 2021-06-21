Advertisement
One injured after five-alarm fire at Quebec City apartment building
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 3:16PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 3:26PM EDT
More than 80 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at an apartment building in Quebec City Monday, June 21, 2021. (Source: Twitter/@SPCIQ)
MONTREAL -- One person was sent to hospital after a five-alarm fire seriously damaged a two-storey apartment building in Quebec City Monday afternoon, firefighters say.
Firefighters declared a fifth alarm around 3 p.m. after responding to a fire at 4720 d'Argenteuil St. The fire spread to the roof of the building.
The local fire service said in a tweet that the building was evacuated, affecting more than 20 people. More than 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze.