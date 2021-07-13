MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a car was heavily damaged in what appears to be a suspicious fire in the Lachine borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about the vehicle on fire, in the driveway of a residence on 38th Avenue, near Provost Street.

"Montreal firefighters were called to control the fire that caused important damage to the vehicle," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We are considering the possibility that an accelerant was used."

The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.